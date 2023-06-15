Put ripe and juicy strawberries to good use by incorporating them into the batter of these home run desserts. Including a hint of strawberry extract gives these cupcakes an extra boost of berry flavor.



Strawberries-and-Cream Cupcakes Serves: 15 Ingredients 1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 teaspoon strawberry extract

1 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1 3⁄4 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 cup whole milk

1⁄3 cup finely chopped fresh strawberries

Creamy Whipped Frosting (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 15 muffin cups with paper liners. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Stir in chopped strawberries. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling three- fourths full. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely on wire racks. Place Creamy Whipped Frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a medium open star piping tip (Wilton 1M). Pipe frosting onto cupcakes in a swirling motion. Garnish with halved strawberries, if desired.


