Add this scrumptious Spiral Ham with Maple-Blackberry Glaze to your Easter Sunday menu. It’s easy to make and everyone will come back for a second helping of this tasty main.



Spiral Ham with Maple-Blackberry Glaze Serves: Makes 8 to 10 servings Ingredients ¾ cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons seedless blackberry preserves

1½ tablespoons Creole mustard

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 (8- to 9½-pound) fully cooked bone-in spiral ham

Garnish: blackberries, orange slices Instructions Preheat oven to 325°. Line a broiler pan with aluminum foil. In a saucepan, whisk together maple syrup, preserves, mustard, orange zest, and orange juice. Cook, whisking occasionally, over medium-low heat until preserves melt, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Place ham, cut side down, on prepared pan, and cover loosely with foil. Bake for 1 hour. Uncover and brush glaze over ham. Bake, basting every 10 minutes, until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion of ham registers 140°, about 30 minutes longer. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish with blackberries and orange slices, if desired. 3.5.3251

