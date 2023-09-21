Spicy Sorghum Butter adds a delectable hint of spice and sweetness to this moist cornbread.



Save Recipe Print Spicy Sweet Potato Cornbread Serves: 1 (10-inch) loaf Ingredients 1 pound sweet potatoes, scrubbed well and pricked all over with a fork

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 cups plain yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄4 teaspoon ground red pepper

11⁄2 cups whole buttermilk

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

Spicy Sorghum Butter (recipe follows) Instructions Microwave potatoes on high until tender, 8 to 10 minutes, turning potatoes halfway through cooking. Carefully halve potatoes lengthwise, and let cool, cut side up. Peel potatoes, and mash pulp until smooth. Preheat oven to 425°. Add oil to a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, and place skillet in oven until hot, about 5 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and red pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup mashed potato, buttermilk, melted butter, and eggs until well combined. Stir potato mixture into cornmeal mixture until combined. Remove hot skillet from oven. Carefully spread batter into skillet. Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in skillet for 5 minutes. Serve hot with Spicy Sorghum Butter. 3.5.3251

