Turnip greens, mustard greens, kale, or chard can be swapped for collards in this flavorful slaw.
Spicy-Sweet Charred Collards Slaw
Serves: 2 quarts
Ingredients
- 1⁄3 cup canola oil
- 1⁄3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1⁄3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 1⁄4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 pound shredded stemmed collard greens
- 1 (12-ounce) package coleslaw mix
- 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, brown sugar, salt, dry mustard, and crushed red pepper until sugar dissolves.
- Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Working in batches, add collards to skillet. Cook, turning occasionally, until edges of collards begin to brown and color is bright green all over. Transfer collards to bowl with dressing. Stir in coleslaw mix and bell pepper. Serve warm or cold.
