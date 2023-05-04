Zesty lime juice, Creole seasoning, and fresh jalapeños, add lots of flavor to this quick-fix meal.
Spicy Shrimp Fajitas
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1 pound peeled and deveined extra-large fresh shrimp
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning, divided
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 orange bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 small yellow onion, sliced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 (8-ounce) container sour cream
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- Flour tortillas, warmed
- Queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges, to serve
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 1⁄2 teaspoons Creole seasoning.
- In a large cast-iron skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, onion, and jalapeño. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in remaining 1 1⁄2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. Remove pepper mixture from skillet.
- In same skillet, cook shrimp over medium-high heat until pink and firm, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Return pepper mixture to skillet, and stir until combined.
- In a small bowl, combine sour cream, lime zest and juice, and salt. Serve alongside shrimp mixture with warmed tortillas, queso fresco, cilantro, and lime wedges.
