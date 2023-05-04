Zesty lime juice, Creole seasoning, and fresh jalapeños, add lots of flavor to this quick-fix meal.



Save Recipe Print Spicy Shrimp Fajitas Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 pound peeled and deveined extra-large fresh shrimp

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning, divided

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 orange bell pepper, cut into strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

1 small yellow onion, sliced

1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 (8-ounce) container sour cream

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

Flour tortillas, warmed

Queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges, to serve Instructions In a medium bowl, combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 1⁄2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, onion, and jalapeño. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in remaining 1 1⁄2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. Remove pepper mixture from skillet. In same skillet, cook shrimp over medium-high heat until pink and firm, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Return pepper mixture to skillet, and stir until combined. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, lime zest and juice, and salt. Serve alongside shrimp mixture with warmed tortillas, queso fresco, cilantro, and lime wedges. 3.5.3251