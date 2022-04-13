Add this tasty Spicy Pineapple-Glazed Ham to your Easter Sunday menu for an easy-to-make main that everyone will come back for a second helping of.



Spicy Pineapple-Glazed Ham Serves: Makes 10 to 12 servings Ingredients 1 cup water

1 (10- to 11-pound) bone-in smoked ham (shank portion)

1 (20-ounce) can sliced pineapple in juice, drained and juice reserved

1 cup pineapple preserves

2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1½ tablespoons Sriracha sauce

Preheat oven to 325°. Line a roasting pan with foil; spray foil with cooking spray. In prepared pan, pour 1 cup water. Using a sharp knife, lightly score outside of ham. Place ham in prepared pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together reserved pineapple juice, preserves, mustard, and Sriracha; brush mixture onto ham. Place pineapple slices on ham, securing with wooden picks if needed. Loosely cover with foil. Bake for 1 hour. Uncover and bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of ham registers 160°, about 1½ hours more, brushing with juice mixture occasionally and loosely covering with foil to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Transfer ham to a serving platter, and let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley and celery leaves, if desired. Notes To score a ham, make shallow diamond-shape cuts across the surface. This helps the outer layer of fat on the ham get crisp in the oven.