Caramelized onions add the perfect hint of sweetness to balance out the spice in this gooey, cheesy meat loaf dinner.



Spicy Cheesy Meat Loaf with Caramelized Onions Serves: 6 Ingredients 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1½ cups chopped yellow onion

2 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

½ cup plain bread crumbs

¼ cup whole milk

1 pound ground sirloin

½ pound ground pork

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup cubed Gouda cheese

½ cup cubed smoked Cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

¼ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon puréed canned chipotles in adobo sauce

½ cup shredded Gouda cheese

½ cup shredded smoked Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add 2 tablespoons water and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs and milk; let stand for 5 minutes. Add caramelized onions, beef, pork, eggs, cubed Gouda, cubed Cheddar, thyme, and remaining 1¾ teaspoons salt, gently stirring until well combined. In a small bowl, stir together ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire, and chipotle purée until smooth. Add half of ketchup mixture to beef mixture, stirring until combined. Gently press beef mixture into a 9×5-inch metal loaf pan. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 160°, about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Carefully tilt pan over a bowl to drain; discard drippings. Top with shredded Gouda and shredded Cheddar. Bake until cheeses are melted, about 7 minutes more. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with pepper, if desired. Serve with remaining ketchup mixture.