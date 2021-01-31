Flavored by tasty pepper jelly, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and Honeycrisp apples, this delectable grilled cheese hits the spot every time.



Save Recipe Print Spicy Cheddar-Apple-Bacon Grilled Cheese Serves: 4 Ingredients 8 slices center-cut bacon

¼ cup pepper jelly

8 (½-inch-thick) slices multigrain bread

8 slices Cheddar cheese

1 cup fresh baby arugula

1 Honeycrisp apple, cored and thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 tablespoons butter, divided Instructions In a large nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium-high heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon, and let drain on paper towels. Wipe skillet clean. Spread pepper jelly onto one side of half of bread slices; top with cheese, bacon, arugula, apple, pepper, and remaining bread slices. In same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add 2 sandwiches; cook until cheese is melted and bread is toasted, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons butter and remaining 2 sandwiches. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251