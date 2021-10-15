Cozy up with a hearty bowl of creamy Spicy Black Bean Soup with bits of ham, bell peppers, and zesty Cilantro Cream topping.



2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 (8-ounce) package cubed hickory-smoked ham

¾ cup chopped red onion

¾ cup chopped yellow bell pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and chopped

2 tablespoons adobo sauce (from canned chipotle peppers)

1½ tablespoons tomato paste

4 (15.25-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

3 cups chicken broth

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Cilantro Cream (recipe follows)

In a medium enamel-coated cast-iron Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add ham; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove ham using a slotted spoon, reserving any drippings in pot. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pot. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until vegetables are softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Reserve 1 tablespoon vegetables. Add chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, and tomato paste to pot; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add beans, broth, Worcestershire, salt, cumin, and black pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Transfer 3 cups soup to a large bowl; using an immersion blender, purée until smooth. Return puréed soup to pot. Add half of ham and lime juice to pot. Top servings with Cilantro Cream, remaining ham, and reserved vegetables. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.