Warm up on a cold winter day with this spice-filled, big-batch beverage.

Spiced Chai
Serves: 3½ quarts
 
Ingredients
  • 3 quarts simmering water
  • 12 regular black tea bags
  • 4 whole star anise
  • 3 tablespoons black peppercorns
  • 3 tablespoons cardamom pods
  • 4 cinnamon sticks, halved
  • 4 slices fresh ginger
  • 2 (3-inch) strips orange zest
  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Garnish: orange zest strips, ground cinnamon
Instructions
  1. In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine 3 quarts simmering water and tea bags. Cover and let stand for 8 minutes. Discard tea bags.
  2. In a heavy-duty resealable bag, combine star anise, peppercorns, and cardamom pods. Seal bag; pound with a rolling pin until coarsely crushed. Place spice mixture, cinnamon sticks, ginger, and zest on a 6-inch square piece of cheesecloth. Bring edges of cheesecloth together to completely enclose spices; tie with kitchen twine. Add cheesecloth bundle to slow cooker.
  3. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours. Discard cheesecloth bundle. Stir in condensed milk and sugar. Garnish servings with zest strips and cinnamon, if desired.

 

