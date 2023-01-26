Spiced Chai

Warm up on a cold winter day with this spice-filled, big-batch beverage.



Serves: 3½ quarts Ingredients 3 quarts simmering water

12 regular black tea bags

4 whole star anise

3 tablespoons black peppercorns

3 tablespoons cardamom pods

4 cinnamon sticks, halved

4 slices fresh ginger

2 (3-inch) strips orange zest

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons sugar

In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine 3 quarts simmering water and tea bags. Cover and let stand for 8 minutes. Discard tea bags. In a heavy-duty resealable bag, combine star anise, peppercorns, and cardamom pods. Seal bag; pound with a rolling pin until coarsely crushed. Place spice mixture, cinnamon sticks, ginger, and zest on a 6-inch square piece of cheesecloth. Bring edges of cheesecloth together to completely enclose spices; tie with kitchen twine. Add cheesecloth bundle to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours. Discard cheesecloth bundle. Stir in condensed milk and sugar. Garnish servings with zest strips and cinnamon, if desired.