Warm up on a cold winter day with this spice-filled, big-batch beverage.
Spiced Chai
Serves: 3½ quarts
Ingredients
- 3 quarts simmering water
- 12 regular black tea bags
- 4 whole star anise
- 3 tablespoons black peppercorns
- 3 tablespoons cardamom pods
- 4 cinnamon sticks, halved
- 4 slices fresh ginger
- 2 (3-inch) strips orange zest
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Garnish: orange zest strips, ground cinnamon
Instructions
- In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine 3 quarts simmering water and tea bags. Cover and let stand for 8 minutes. Discard tea bags.
- In a heavy-duty resealable bag, combine star anise, peppercorns, and cardamom pods. Seal bag; pound with a rolling pin until coarsely crushed. Place spice mixture, cinnamon sticks, ginger, and zest on a 6-inch square piece of cheesecloth. Bring edges of cheesecloth together to completely enclose spices; tie with kitchen twine. Add cheesecloth bundle to slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on low for 2 hours. Discard cheesecloth bundle. Stir in condensed milk and sugar. Garnish servings with zest strips and cinnamon, if desired.
