Your whole family will enjoy whipping up these tasty holiday cookies and covering them with a shimmering layer of sparkling sugar.
Sparkling Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Cookies
Serves: 18
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- ¾ cup fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
- ½ cup chopped crystallized ginger
- ½ cup chopped candied pecans
- 4 ounces chopped dark chocolate
- ½ cup sparkling sugar
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt.
- In another large bowl, beat melted butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar with a mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes. Add egg and extracts, and beat for 1 minute.
- With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture, beating until fully combined, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Fold in cranberries, ginger, pecans, and chocolate. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, place sparkling sugar. Using a ¼-cup spring-loaded scoop, scoop dough, and roll into balls. Roll in sparkling sugar. Place 4 inches apart on prepared pan. (Refrigerate unbaked dough balls.)
- Bake until cookies are puffed and edges are crinkled and golden brown, about 14 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If your cookies spread more than you like, roll the dough balls in sparkling sugar and freeze for 15 minutes before baking. Unsugared dough balls can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Bake from frozen, adding 5 minutes to the bake time.
