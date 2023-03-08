This skillet meal has all of your favorite Southwestern flavors combined into one yummy dish. Don’t be afraid to pile on your favorite toppings!



Save Recipe Print Southwestern Sweet Potato Hash Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small red onion, diced

1 small yellow bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and sliced

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 cup diced smoked chorizo sausage

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

Diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, and lime wedges, to serve Instructions In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño; cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, chorizo, paprika, chili powder, cumin, salt, garlic powder, and black pepper; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in beans. Serve with avocado, cilantro, and lime. 3.5.3251