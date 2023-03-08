This skillet meal has all of your favorite Southwestern flavors combined into one yummy dish. Don’t be afraid to pile on your favorite toppings!
Southwestern Sweet Potato Hash
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 1 small yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and sliced
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 cup diced smoked chorizo sausage
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- Diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, and lime wedges, to serve
Instructions
- In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño; cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, chorizo, paprika, chili powder, cumin, salt, garlic powder, and black pepper; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in beans. Serve with avocado, cilantro, and lime.
