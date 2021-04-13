These crunchy fried pickle bites were the brainchild of Arkansas native Bernell “Fatman” Austin in the early 1960s. Their popularity caught on quick, and now, they’re among the most popular items at state fairs and barbecue joints across the South.

Save Recipe Print Southern Fried Pickles with Creamy Rémoulade Makes 12 to 15 servings Ingredients Vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup whole buttermilk

2 large eggs

2 cups self-rising cornmeal mix

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (32-ounce) jar dill pickle slices, drained

Creamy Rémoulade (recipe follows) Instructions In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 3 inches. Heat oil to 360°. In a shallow dish, whisk together buttermilk and eggs until combined. In another shallow dish, combine cornmeal mix, flour, red pepper, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Dip pickle slices in buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in cornmeal mixture to coat. Fry pickles, in batches, 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with Creamy Rémoulade. 3.5.3251



Save Recipe Print Creamy Rémoulade Ingredients 1½ cups mayonnaise

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 teaspoons Creole seasoning

2 teaspoons hot sauce Instructions In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Cover and chill for up to 3 days. 3.5.3251

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!