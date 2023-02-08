You’d be hard-pressed to find a more comforting recipe than this all-in-one meal.



Southern Cottage Pie Serves: 6 Ingredients 1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

4 cups chopped collard greens

½ cup diced sweet onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

½ cup sherry

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 dried bay leaf

Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes (recipe follows)

Garnish: fresh thyme leaves Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until browned, about 10 minutes. Drain excess fat, if necessary. Add flour; cook until lightly toasted. Add collards, onion, garlic, salt, black pepper, and red pepper; cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook until caramelized and deepened in color, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, sherry, thyme, and bay leaf; cook until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove thyme sprigs and bay leaf. Pour vegetable mixture into prepared pan. Spread Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes on top to cover. Bake until hot and bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with thyme, if desired. 3.5.3251

