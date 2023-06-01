This chicken salad is easy to make and full of classic Southern goodness.
Smoky Chicken and Pea Salad
Serves: about 6 cups
Ingredients
- 4 cups shredded smoked chicken
- 1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
- 8 ounces grape tomatoes, halved
- 1⁄3 cup chopped fresh chives
- 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
- 1⁄4 cup sour cream
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄4 teaspoon liquid smoke
- Crackers, to serve
- Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine chicken, peas, tomatoes, and chives. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, pepper, and liquid smoke, stirring until well combined. Serve with crackers. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
