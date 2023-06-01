Smoky Chicken and Pea Salad

This chicken salad is easy to make and full of classic Southern goodness.

Serves: about 6 cups
 
Ingredients
  • 4 cups shredded smoked chicken
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
  • 8 ounces grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1⁄3 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1⁄4 cup sour cream
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon liquid smoke
  • Crackers, to serve
  • Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, combine chicken, peas, tomatoes, and chives. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, pepper, and liquid smoke, stirring until well combined. Serve with crackers. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

 

