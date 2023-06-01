This chicken salad is easy to make and full of classic Southern goodness.



Save Recipe Print Smoky Chicken and Pea Salad Serves: about 6 cups Ingredients 4 cups shredded smoked chicken

1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

8 ounces grape tomatoes, halved

1⁄3 cup chopped fresh chives

1⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1⁄4 cup sour cream

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄4 teaspoon liquid smoke

Crackers, to serve

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley Instructions In a large bowl, combine chicken, peas, tomatoes, and chives. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, pepper, and liquid smoke, stirring until well combined. Serve with crackers. Garnish with parsley, if desired. 3.5.3251