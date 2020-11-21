Parsnips and rutabagas add a hefty dose of nutrition to smashed potatoes.
Smashed Potatoes, Parsnips, and Rutabagas
2016-01-12 22:23:09
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
- 8 cups chopped red potato
- 4 cups chopped parsnip
- 1 rutabaga, peeled and chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup butter
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, combine potato, parsnip, rutabaga, onion, and 1 teaspoon salt; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, 10 to 12 minutes, or until tender. Drain well. Add remaining salt, cream cheese, and butter, stirring until potatoes are coarsely mashed and butter is melted.
