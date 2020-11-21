Smashed Potatoes, Parsnips, and Rutabagas 2016-01-12 22:23:09 Makes 10 to 12 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 8 cups chopped red potato 4 cups chopped parsnip 1 rutabaga, peeled and chopped 1 onion, chopped 2 teaspoons salt, divided 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup butter Instructions In a large Dutch oven, combine potato, parsnip, rutabaga, onion, and 1 teaspoon salt; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, 10 to 12 minutes, or until tender. Drain well. Add remaining salt, cream cheese, and butter, stirring until potatoes are coarsely mashed and butter is melted. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

