A favorite Southern sipper is the star of this low-and-slow recipe.
Slow Cooker Sweet Tea Pulled Pork
Serves: 8 to 10
Ingredients
- 1⁄3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 1⁄2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 1⁄2 tablespoons loose tea (from 1 family-size tea bag)
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground red pepper
- (4-pound) bone-in pork shoulder
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed
- 4 cups brewed tea
- Peach-Sweet Tea Barbecue Sauce (recipe follows)
Instructions
- In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, salt, loose tea, black pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper; sprinkle over all sides of pork.
- In a slow cooker, place pork. Add onion and smashed garlic to cooker; pour brewed tea over pork and vegetables. Cover and cook on high until pork is fork-tender, about 5 hours.
- Remove pork from slow cooker, reserving cooking liquid; shred meat with 2 forks. Add cooking liquid as desired for extra flavor and moisture. Serve with Peach-Sweet Tea Barbecue Sauce.
Peach-Sweet Tea Barbecue Sauce
Serves: about 2 cups
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 1⁄2 cups brewed tea
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1⁄2 cup peach preserves
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in tea and all remaining ingredients until combined. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 30 minutes.
