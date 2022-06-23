Get your grill fired up for these delicious Pork Ribs that are smothered in a tangy and sweet Spicy Cola Sauce.
Slow Cooker Pork Ribs with Spicy Cola Sauce
Serves: Makes 4 Servings
Ingredients
- 2 (2½-pound) racks baby back ribs
- 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 2 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1¼ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
- 1 (12-ounce) can cola (not diet)
- 1½ cups ketchup, divided
- ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 3 teaspoons hot sauce, divided
- 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
- Spray a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
- Using a sharp knife, pierce thin membrane on back of ribs; peel off and discard. Cut each rack of ribs in half. Brush 2 tablespoons oil onto ribs; sprinkle 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper onto ribs.
- Brush a large cast-iron skillet or grill pan with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and heat over medium heat. Working in batches, cook ribs until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Add ribs to slow cooker.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together cola, 1 cup ketchup, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and 1 teaspoon hot sauce; reserve 1 cup sauce in a small bowl. Pour remaining sauce all over ribs, turning to coat.
- Cover and cook until tender, about 3½ hours on high or 7 hours on low. (Rotate ribs in cooker halfway through cooking.) Transfer ribs to a cutting board, reserving liquid in cooker.
- In a medium saucepan, bring 1 cup cooking liquid, reserved 1 cup cola sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire, remaining ½ cup ketchup, remaining 2 teaspoons hot sauce, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Serve with ribs.
