Get your grill fired up for these delicious Pork Ribs that are smothered in a tangy and sweet Spicy Cola Sauce.



Slow Cooker Pork Ribs with Spicy Cola Sauce Serves: Makes 4 Servings Ingredients 2 (2½-pound) racks baby back ribs

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1¼ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided

1 (12-ounce) can cola (not diet)

1½ cups ketchup, divided

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

3 teaspoons hot sauce, divided

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

Spray a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Using a sharp knife, pierce thin membrane on back of ribs; peel off and discard. Cut each rack of ribs in half. Brush 2 tablespoons oil onto ribs; sprinkle 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper onto ribs. Brush a large cast-iron skillet or grill pan with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and heat over medium heat. Working in batches, cook ribs until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Add ribs to slow cooker. In a medium bowl, whisk together cola, 1 cup ketchup, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and 1 teaspoon hot sauce; reserve 1 cup sauce in a small bowl. Pour remaining sauce all over ribs, turning to coat. Cover and cook until tender, about 3½ hours on high or 7 hours on low. (Rotate ribs in cooker halfway through cooking.) Transfer ribs to a cutting board, reserving liquid in cooker. In a medium saucepan, bring 1 cup cooking liquid, reserved 1 cup cola sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire, remaining ½ cup ketchup, remaining 2 teaspoons hot sauce, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Serve with ribs.