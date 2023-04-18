This ooey, gooey mac and cheese is a breeze when made in a slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni
- 1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, cubed
- 4 ounces processed cheese product, cubed
- 4 cups sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 1⁄2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 1⁄4 cups whole milk
- 3⁄4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3⁄4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Instructions
- Spray a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
- Add pasta to slow cooker. Top with butter, cheese product, Cheddar, and Parmesan.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, cream, salt, paprika, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir milk mixture into cheese and pasta.
- Cover and cook on low for 2 1⁄2 to 3 hours, stirring halfway through cooking.
