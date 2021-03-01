You can bake the spaghetti squash for this recipe several days in advance.
Skillet Spaghetti Squash
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeds scraped out
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup minced onion
- ½ cup minced green bell pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.
- Place squash, cut side down, on prepared pan; bake until just tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and turn squash cut side up. Let cool enough to handle.
- Using a fork, scrape flesh of squash to make strands. Place strands on layers of paper towels, and gently press out as much moisture as possible.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 3 minutes. Remove vegetables from skillet.
- In same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add squash, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until squash is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in vegetables, and cook just until heated through. Serve immediately.
Notes
- Once the squash has been scraped into strands, you can refrigerate it for up to 3 days before finishing the dish; pour off any excess liquid from the squash before adding it to the skillet, though.
