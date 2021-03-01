You can bake the spaghetti squash for this recipe several days in advance.

Skillet Spaghetti Squash 2015-10-29 20:23:42 Makes 4 to 6 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 2 spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeds scraped out 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup minced onion ½ cup minced green bell pepper 1 clove garlic, minced 3 tablespoons butter ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray. Place squash, cut side down, on prepared pan; bake until just tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and turn squash cut side up. Let cool enough to handle. Using a fork, scrape flesh of squash to make strands. Place strands on layers of paper towels, and gently press out as much moisture as possible. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 3 minutes. Remove vegetables from skillet. In same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add squash, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until squash is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in vegetables, and cook just until heated through. Serve immediately. Notes Once the squash has been scraped into strands, you can refrigerate it for up to 3 days before finishing the dish; pour off any excess liquid from the squash before adding it to the skillet, though. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

