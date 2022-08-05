This simple poke cake is a fun and delicious take on a classic banana pudding.



Skillet Banana Pudding Poke Cake Serves: 1 (12-inch) cake Ingredients 1 (15.25-ounce) box white cake mix

½ cup mashed ripe banana

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

4 cups whole milk

8 large egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 to 4 large bananas, sliced ¼ inch thick

5 cups sweetened whipped cream

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with baking spray with flour. Prepare cake mix according to package directions with whole eggs, adding mashed banana, cinnamon, and nutmeg; beat with a mixer at medium speed until thick and smooth, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 28 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes all over top of warm cake at 1-inch intervals. In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, whisk together sugar, flour, and salt; whisk in milk until smooth. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, just until bubbles form around sides of pot. (Do not boil.) Remove from heat. In a medium bowl, place egg yolks; slowly whisk in half of hot milk mixture. Whisk yolk mixture into remaining milk mixture in pan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in vanilla. Let cool for 10 minutes, whisking occasionally. Spread warm pudding all over cake. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold, at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, top with sliced bananas and whipped cream. Garnish with vanilla wafers and pecans, if desired.