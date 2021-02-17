Whip up our Shrimp and Scallops with Satsuma Orange Butter Sauce for a special dinner or as a special treat for yourself. The delicate flavors meld together for a melt-in-your-mouth experience.



Save Recipe Print Shrimp and Scallops with Satsuma Orange Butter Sauce Serves: Makes 4 servings Ingredients 9 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

¼ cup finely chopped shallot

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup white wine vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 pound jumbo fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound large sea scallops

1 satsuma orange, sliced Instructions In a small skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add shallot; cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. In a medium saucepan, cook wine, vinegar, salt, and pepper over medium heat until reduced by one-third, about 15 minutes. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, reserving liquid and discarding solids; return liquid to pan. Add shallot, cream, and orange zest and juice; cook until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Whisk in cold butter, one cube at a time; cook until butter is melted and sauce is smooth. Remove from heat; keep warm. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt 4 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Arrange half of shrimp and half of scallops in skillet; cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from skillet, and keep warm. Repeat with remaining 4 tablespoons butter, remaining shrimp, and remaining scallops. Return all shrimp and scallops to skillet. Add butter sauce and oranges, and cook until heated through. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251