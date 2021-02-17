Whip up our Shrimp and Scallops with Satsuma Orange Butter Sauce for a special dinner or as a special treat for yourself. The delicate flavors meld together for a melt-in-your-mouth experience.
Shrimp and Scallops with Satsuma Orange Butter Sauce
Serves: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 9 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- ¼ cup finely chopped shallot
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ½ cup white wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
- 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 pound jumbo fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 pound large sea scallops
- 1 satsuma orange, sliced
Instructions
- In a small skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add shallot; cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In a medium saucepan, cook wine, vinegar, salt, and pepper over medium heat until reduced by one-third, about 15 minutes. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, reserving liquid and discarding solids; return liquid to pan. Add shallot, cream, and orange zest and juice; cook until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Whisk in cold butter, one cube at a time; cook until butter is melted and sauce is smooth. Remove from heat; keep warm.
- In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt 4 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Arrange half of shrimp and half of scallops in skillet; cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from skillet, and keep warm. Repeat with remaining 4 tablespoons butter, remaining shrimp, and remaining scallops. Return all shrimp and scallops to skillet. Add butter sauce and oranges, and cook until heated through. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251