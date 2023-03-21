This tasty weeknight pasta dish is bursting with flavor thanks to plenty of seasonal vegetables, Asiago cheese, and fresh shrimp.



Save Recipe Print Shrimp Pasta Primavera Serves: 4 Ingredients 1 pound large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

1 cup chopped orange bell pepper (about 1 large pepper)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup sliced red onion (about 1 medium onion)

3⁄4 cup 1-inch-chopped fresh green beans (about 3 ounces)

3⁄4 cup 1⁄4-inch-sliced yellow squash

3⁄4 cup 1⁄4-inch-sliced zucchini

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1⁄2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1⁄2 pound penne pasta

1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 cup shredded Asiago cheese

Garnish: fresh parsley, shredded Asiago cheese, ground black pepper Instructions In a large bowl, toss together shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, and Creole seasoning. In a large Dutch oven, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook, stirring frequently, until pink and firm, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a small bowl. In same pot, cook bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, green beans, squash, zucchini, salt, garlic, and black pepper over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes. Remove from pot. In same pot, bring broth to a boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta, and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and most of liquid has been absorbed, about 7 minutes. Stir in shrimp, vegetable mixture, and lemon zest and juice. Stir in cheese. Garnish with parsley, cheese, and black pepper, if desired. 3.5.3251