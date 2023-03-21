Shrimp Pasta Primavera

This tasty weeknight pasta dish is bursting with flavor thanks to plenty of seasonal vegetables, Asiago cheese, and fresh shrimp.

Shrimp Pasta Primavera
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 1 pound large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
  • 1 cup chopped orange bell pepper (about 1 large pepper)
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup sliced red onion (about 1 medium onion)
  • 3⁄4 cup 1-inch-chopped fresh green beans (about 3 ounces)
  • 3⁄4 cup 1⁄4-inch-sliced yellow squash
  • 3⁄4 cup 1⁄4-inch-sliced zucchini
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 1⁄2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1⁄2 pound penne pasta
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1⁄2 cup shredded Asiago cheese
  • Garnish: fresh parsley, shredded Asiago cheese, ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, toss together shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, and Creole seasoning.
  2. In a large Dutch oven, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook, stirring frequently, until pink and firm, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a small bowl.
  3. In same pot, cook bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, green beans, squash, zucchini, salt, garlic, and black pepper over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes. Remove from pot.
  4. In same pot, bring broth to a boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta, and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and most of liquid has been absorbed, about 7 minutes. Stir in shrimp, vegetable mixture, and lemon zest and juice. Stir in cheese. Garnish with parsley, cheese, and black pepper, if desired.

 

