This tasty weeknight pasta dish is bursting with flavor thanks to plenty of seasonal vegetables, Asiago cheese, and fresh shrimp.
Shrimp Pasta Primavera
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 pound large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
- 1 cup chopped orange bell pepper (about 1 large pepper)
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup sliced red onion (about 1 medium onion)
- 3⁄4 cup 1-inch-chopped fresh green beans (about 3 ounces)
- 3⁄4 cup 1⁄4-inch-sliced yellow squash
- 3⁄4 cup 1⁄4-inch-sliced zucchini
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 1⁄2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1⁄2 pound penne pasta
- 1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1⁄2 cup shredded Asiago cheese
- Garnish: fresh parsley, shredded Asiago cheese, ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, toss together shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, and Creole seasoning.
- In a large Dutch oven, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook, stirring frequently, until pink and firm, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a small bowl.
- In same pot, cook bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, green beans, squash, zucchini, salt, garlic, and black pepper over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes. Remove from pot.
- In same pot, bring broth to a boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta, and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and most of liquid has been absorbed, about 7 minutes. Stir in shrimp, vegetable mixture, and lemon zest and juice. Stir in cheese. Garnish with parsley, cheese, and black pepper, if desired.
3.5.3251