Make dinnertime a little easier and healthier with this fuss-free Shrimp, Kale, and Potato Skillet.



Shrimp, Kale, and Potato Skillet Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 pound large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails left on)

½ cup sliced green onion

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 bunch curly kale, chopped (about 4 cups)

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley Instructions In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add potatoes, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy, about 20 minutes. Stir in ½ teaspoon salt, dry mustard, and paprika. Remove potatoes from skillet, and set aside. Increase heat to medium-high. Add shrimp to skillet, and sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt; cook until shrimp are seared and begin to turn pink. Turn shrimp, and add green onion and garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in kale, and cook until lightly wilted, about 1 minute. Add wine; cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Stir in potatoes and parsley. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251