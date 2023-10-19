The colorful root vegetables in this seasonal sheet pan meal are reminiscent of vibrant fall leaves.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Fall Vegetables
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1 pound multicolored carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 pound tricolor potatoes, quartered
- 1⁄2 pound parsnips, peeled and chopped
- 1 medium fennel bulb, cored and sliced
- 2 medium shallots, sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 5 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 pound colossal fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails left on)
- Hot sauce and lemon wedges, to serve
- Garnish: fresh herbs, crushed red pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- In a large bowl, combine carrots, potatoes, parsnips, fennel, shallot, garlic, 1 tablespoon oil, 1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt, black pepper, red pepper, and thyme. Spread mixture onto prepared pan.
- Bake until golden brown and tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Leave oven on.
- In same bowl, stir together shrimp, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Arrange shrimp over vegetables.
- Bake until shrimp are pink and firm, about 10 minutes. Serve with hot sauce and lemon wedges. Garnish with herbs and red pepper, if desired.
