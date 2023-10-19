The colorful root vegetables in this seasonal sheet pan meal are reminiscent of vibrant fall leaves.



Save Recipe Print Sheet Pan Shrimp and Fall Vegetables Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 pound multicolored carrots, peeled and chopped

1 pound tricolor potatoes, quartered

1⁄2 pound parsnips, peeled and chopped

1 medium fennel bulb, cored and sliced

2 medium shallots, sliced

4 cloves garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

5 sprigs fresh thyme

1 pound colossal fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails left on)

Hot sauce and lemon wedges, to serve

Garnish: fresh herbs, crushed red pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. In a large bowl, combine carrots, potatoes, parsnips, fennel, shallot, garlic, 1 tablespoon oil, 1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt, black pepper, red pepper, and thyme. Spread mixture onto prepared pan. Bake until golden brown and tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Leave oven on. In same bowl, stir together shrimp, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Arrange shrimp over vegetables. Bake until shrimp are pink and firm, about 10 minutes. Serve with hot sauce and lemon wedges. Garnish with herbs and red pepper, if desired. 3.5.3251