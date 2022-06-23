This tasty sheet pan dinner has all the fixin’s of a classic shrimp boil, but the prep and clean-up are a breeze.
Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (28-ounce) bag baby yellow potatoes
- 4 ears corn, shucked and halved crosswise
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and divided
- 3 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning, divided
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 (16-ounce) package smoked sausage, sliced ½ inch thick crosswise
- 1½ pounds medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails left on)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Lemon wedges, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Spray an 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
- On prepared pan, toss together potatoes, corn, garlic, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 2 teaspoons Old Bay, and ½ teaspoon salt until fully coated. Spread in an even layer on pan.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Add sausage to pan. Bake for 20 minutes more.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together shrimp, parsley, remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter, remaining 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt until fully coated. Add shrimp to pan.
- Bake until shrimp are pink and firm and vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately with lemon.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Use any flavor or type of smoked sausage you prefer.
