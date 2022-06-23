Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil

This tasty sheet pan dinner has all the fixin’s of a classic shrimp boil, but the prep and clean-up are a breeze.



Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 1 (28-ounce) bag baby yellow potatoes

4 ears corn, shucked and halved crosswise

4 cloves garlic, smashed

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and divided

3 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning, divided

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 (16-ounce) package smoked sausage, sliced ½ inch thick crosswise

1½ pounds medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails left on)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 400°. Spray an 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. On prepared pan, toss together potatoes, corn, garlic, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 2 teaspoons Old Bay, and ½ teaspoon salt until fully coated. Spread in an even layer on pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Add sausage to pan. Bake for 20 minutes more. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together shrimp, parsley, remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter, remaining 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt until fully coated. Add shrimp to pan. Bake until shrimp are pink and firm and vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately with lemon. Notes Kitchen Tip: Use any flavor or type of smoked sausage you prefer.