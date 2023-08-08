All your favorite flavors of a classic shrimp boil come together in this simple weeknight meal.



Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil Serves: 4 Ingredients 1 pound small gold potatoes

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 sweet potato, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges

2 heads garlic, tops cut off

2 lemons, halved

1 (12-ounce) package andouille sausage, sliced crosswise diagonally

2 ears corn, shucked and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 (8-ounce) container fresh baby portobello mushrooms, halved

1 pound peeled and deveined fresh jumbo shrimp (tails left on)

3 teaspoons Creole seasoning,* divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon sliced fresh chives

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Instructions Position oven racks in center and top third of oven. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. In a medium stockpot, combine gold potatoes, salt, and enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; cook until just fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Drain. Cut gold potatoes in half, and place on prepared pan. Place sweet potato, onion, garlic (cut side down), and lemons (cut side up) on prepared pan. Bake on center rack until potatoes are lightly golden and begin to crisp, about 15 minutes. Add sausage, corn, and mushrooms to pan, and bake until sausage is crisp and corn and mushrooms have started to brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Add shrimp to pan; sprinkle 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning over everything. Bake in top third of oven until shrimp are pink, firm, and cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes more. Remove garlic and lemons. Top shrimp mixture with parsley and chives. Squeeze roasted garlic and lemons into a small bowl. Stir in melted butter and remaining 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Serve immediately with shrimp boil. Serve with rémoulade. Notes *We used Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning.