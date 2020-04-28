Roast up simply seasoned pork tenderloins, potatoes, tomatoes, and green beans for a sheet pan dinner that makes cleanup a breeze. The drizzle of balsamic glaze over the tomatoes and green beans adds a tangy-sweet finishing touch.
Sheet Pan Pork, Potatoes, and Vegetables
Serves: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (2-pound) package pork tenderloins
- 1 (28-ounce) bag baby Yukon gold potatoes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 4 cups fresh green beans
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Garnish: balsamic glaze
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large sheet pan with foil.
- Place tenderloins in center of prepared pan. Place potatoes on one side of pan. Drizzle pork and potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven; add green beans and cherry tomatoes to other side of pan. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Bake until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 145°, 10 to 15 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, if desired. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251