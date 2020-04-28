Sheet Pan Pork, Potatoes, and Vegetables

Sheet Pan Pork, Potatoes, and Vegetables

Roast up simply seasoned pork tenderloins, potatoes, tomatoes, and green beans for a sheet pan dinner that makes cleanup a breeze. The drizzle of balsamic glaze over the tomatoes and green beans adds a tangy-sweet finishing touch.

Save Recipe Print
Sheet Pan Pork, Potatoes, and Vegetables
Serves: Makes 4 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (2-pound) package pork tenderloins
  • 1 (28-ounce) bag baby Yukon gold potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • 4 cups fresh green beans
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Garnish: balsamic glaze
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large sheet pan with foil.
  2. Place tenderloins in center of prepared pan. Place potatoes on one side of pan. Drizzle pork and potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and onion powder.
  3. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven; add green beans and cherry tomatoes to other side of pan. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  4. Bake until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 145°, 10 to 15 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, if desired. Serve immediately.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR