Swapping out the classic pie-shape for a sheet pan makes this hearty pot pie an easy, quick-baking meal.



Save Recipe Print Sheet Pan Chicken Pot Pie Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups chopped carrot

1 cup chopped celery

1⁄2 cup chopped yellow onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt

3⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1⁄2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1⁄2 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts, room temperature

Preheat oven to 400°. Place a sheet of foil on bottom rack of oven. Spray a 13x9-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add carrot, celery, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add broth and flour, stirring until combined. Add cream; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is slightly thickened, about 6 minutes. Stir in chicken, peas, and parsley. Pour mixture into prepared pan. On a lightly floured surface, roll piecrust into a 16x11-inch rectangle. Cut into 11 (1-inch-wide) strips. Arrange strips in a lattice pattern on top of filling. Trim strips, and gently press to seal. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.