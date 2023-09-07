Sheet Pan Chicken Pot Pie

Swapping out the classic pie-shape for a sheet pan makes this hearty pot pie an easy, quick-baking meal.

Sheet Pan Chicken Pot Pie
Serves: 4 to 6
 
Ingredients
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cups chopped carrot
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1⁄2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 3 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1⁄2 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts, room temperature
  • Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Place a sheet of foil on bottom rack of oven. Spray a 13x9-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add carrot, celery, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add broth and flour, stirring until combined. Add cream; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is slightly
  3. thickened, about 6 minutes. Stir in chicken, peas, and parsley. Pour mixture into prepared pan.
  4. On a lightly floured surface, roll piecrust into a 16x11-inch rectangle. Cut into 11 (1-inch-wide) strips. Arrange strips in a lattice pattern on top of filling. Trim strips, and gently press to seal.
  5. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

 

