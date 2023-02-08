This decadent, Southern classic is the perfect way to end a Sunday supper with family.
Sheet Pan Chess Pie
Serves: 1 (13×9-inch) pie
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
- ¼ cup cold water
- Filling:
- 6 large eggs
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 3 cups whole buttermilk
- 1 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Garnish: confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- For crust: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Add ¼ cup cold water, and knead until a dough forms. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 13×9½-inch baking sheet with baking spray with flour.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 22×18-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared pan, pressing into bottom and up sides. Prick bottom of crust with a fork. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- For filling: In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, granulated sugar, and cornstarch. Add buttermilk, melted butter, lemon zest and juice, salt, and nutmeg; whisk until combined. Pour filling into prepared crust.
- Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is set, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
