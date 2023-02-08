This decadent, Southern classic is the perfect way to end a Sunday supper with family.



Sheet Pan Chess Pie Serves: 1 (13×9-inch) pie Ingredients Crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

¼ cup cold water

Filling:

6 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 cups whole buttermilk

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Garnish: confectioners' sugar Instructions For crust: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Add ¼ cup cold water, and knead until a dough forms. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour. Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 13×9½-inch baking sheet with baking spray with flour. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 22×18-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared pan, pressing into bottom and up sides. Prick bottom of crust with a fork. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. For filling: In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, granulated sugar, and cornstarch. Add buttermilk, melted butter, lemon zest and juice, salt, and nutmeg; whisk until combined. Pour filling into prepared crust. Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is set, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely. Garnish with confectioners' sugar, if desired.