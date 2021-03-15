This hearty Scalloped Vegetable Casserole is a great family side dish.

Save Recipe Print Scalloped Vegetable Casserole Makes 8 to 10 servings Ingredients 6 cups broccoli florets

6 cups cauliflower florets

2 cups sliced carrots

½ cup butter

1 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups milk

1 cup sour cream

1 (8-ounce) package shredded Italian 6-cheese blend, divided

1½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup crushed round buttery crackers Instructions In a large Dutch oven, combine broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat, and simmer for 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Drain well. Return vegetables to Dutch oven. Preheat oven to 350º. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Add flour, and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes or until thick and bubbly. Add sour cream, stirring to combine. Add 1½ cups cheese, salt, and pepper. Add cheese mixture to vegetables in Dutch oven, stirring gently to coat. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish. Top casserole with crushed crackers and remaining ½ cup cheese. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until hot and bubbly. 3.5.3251

