Scalloped Vegetable Casserole

This hearty Scalloped Vegetable Casserole is a great family side dish.

Scalloped Vegetable Casserole
 
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
  • 6 cups broccoli florets
  • 6 cups cauliflower florets
  • 2 cups sliced carrots
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1½ cups milk
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Italian 6-cheese blend, divided
  • 1½ teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ cup crushed round buttery crackers
Instructions
  1. In a large Dutch oven, combine broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat, and simmer for 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Drain well. Return vegetables to Dutch oven.
  2. Preheat oven to 350º. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Add flour, and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes or until thick and bubbly. Add sour cream, stirring to combine. Add 1½ cups cheese, salt, and pepper. Add cheese mixture to vegetables in Dutch oven, stirring gently to coat. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish.
  4. Top casserole with crushed crackers and remaining ½ cup cheese. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

