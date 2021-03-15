This hearty Scalloped Vegetable Casserole is a great family side dish.
Scalloped Vegetable Casserole
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 6 cups broccoli florets
- 6 cups cauliflower florets
- 2 cups sliced carrots
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups milk
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Italian 6-cheese blend, divided
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup crushed round buttery crackers
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, combine broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat, and simmer for 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Drain well. Return vegetables to Dutch oven.
- Preheat oven to 350º. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Add flour, and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes or until thick and bubbly. Add sour cream, stirring to combine. Add 1½ cups cheese, salt, and pepper. Add cheese mixture to vegetables in Dutch oven, stirring gently to coat. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish.
- Top casserole with crushed crackers and remaining ½ cup cheese. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
