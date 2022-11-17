Celebrate the season with these freshly baked, pumpkin-filled delights.
Savory Pumpkin Muffins
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 2 cups self-rising flour
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 2 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons sour cream
- ½ cup roasted salted pumpkin seeds
- Honey, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cheese, sugar, salt, and red pepper.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, melted butter, eggs, and sour cream. Stir pumpkin mixture into flour mixture just until combined. Stir in half of pumpkin seeds. (Batter will be thick.) Divide batter among prepared cups. Sprinkle remaining pumpkin seeds onto batter, pressing gently to adhere.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 15 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Serve with honey.
3.5.3251