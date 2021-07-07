This herbaceous Savory Corn Pudding made in a cast-iron skillet is a fantastic summery side to any meal from breakfast to dinner.
Savory Corn Pudding
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 3 cups fresh corn kernels (about 6 ears)
- ¼ cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- ¼ cup finely ground white or yellow cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1¼ cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 4 large eggs
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 7 minutes. Add corn, bell pepper, jalapeño, and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, cornstarch, salt, and black pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, cream, and eggs.
- Stir milk mixture into cornmeal mixture until combined. Spread cormeal mixture onto onion mixture in skillet.
- Bake until lightly browned and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm.
Notes
Thanks to cast iron’s ability to retain heat, bake this pudding right before heading out to your gathering and it should still be warm when it’s time to eat.
