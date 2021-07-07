These Sausage-Stuffed Tomatoes are cheesy, saucy, and hearty enough to fill up your biggest eater for a meal the whole family will love.



Save Recipe Print Sausage-Stuffed Tomatoes Serves: 7 Ingredients 7 large beefsteak tomatoes

¾ pound ground Italian sausage

1 cup chopped yellow onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

1¼ cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

¾ cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Cut top off each tomato ½ inch from stem; reserve tops. Using a spoon, scoop tomato pulp into the work bowl of a food processor; purée until smooth. Place tomato shells in prepared pan. In a large nonstick skillet, cook sausage, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sausage is browned, about 10 minutes. Add tomato purée; bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Stir ¾ cup cheese, bread crumbs, parsley, walnuts, and lemon zest and juice into sausage mixture. Divide mixture among tomato shells; top with remaining ½ cup cheese. Brush oil onto tomato tops; place tops on tomatoes. Bake until filling is hot and bubbly and tomatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Notes For best results, choose tomatoes that are ripe but still slightly firm.