Start your summer off right by serving up a platter of these summer squash boats piled high with a cheesy sausage filling.



Sausage-Stuffed Squash and Zucchini Serves: Makes 4 servings Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

½ pound ground Italian sausage

¼ cup diced shallot

1½ tablespoons minced garlic

2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend, divided

1 (7-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

2 medium yellow squash, halved lengthwise and seeds removed

2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and seeds removed

Preheat oven to 375°. In a 14-inch ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage and shallot; cook, stirring frequently, until sausage is browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Transfer sausage mixture to a large bowl. Wipe skillet clean. Stir 1¾ cups Colby-Jack cheese, pimientos, cream cheese, parsley, salt, black pepper, and fennel into sausage mixture until well combined. Divide mixture among squash and zucchini halves. Place stuffed squash in skillet. Cover with foil. Bake for 15 minutes. Uncover and top with remaining ¼ cup Colby-Jack cheese. Bake until squash and zucchini are tender and cheese is melted, 5 to 10 minutes more. Garnish with green onion, if desired.