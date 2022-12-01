These delectable, bacon-wrapped bites are the perfect starter for a festive Southern feast.
Sausage-Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 ounces fresh chorizo sausage, casings removed
- 1¼ cup cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 6 slices bacon, halved crosswise
- 12 large pitted dates
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chorizo; cook until browned and crumbly, about 5 minutes. Let drain on paper towels. Wipe skillet clean.
- In a small bowl, stir together chorizo, cream cheese, parsley, and red pepper until combined.
- In same skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let drain on paper towels.
- Slice dates lengthwise, cutting to but not through to other side. Fill each date with about 1 tablespoon chorizo mixture. Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each date, overlapping ends slightly. Secure bacon with a wooden pick. Place dates, wooden pick side down, on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Let drain on paper towels. Serve warm.
