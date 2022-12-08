Sage, parsley, sausage, and fresh apples give this dressing lots of yummy flavor.
Sausage-Apple Dressing
Serves: 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 (16-ounce) package breakfast sausage
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- ¼ cup chopped fresh sage
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 10 cups torn day-old white bread (about 1 [16-ounce] loaf)
- 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 large Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apple, cored and sliced
- 1 large egg, beaten
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage, onion, sage, and garlic; cook, using the back of a spoon to break up meat, until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes.
- In a large bowl, stir together sausage mixture, bread, broth, apple, egg, parsley, salt, and pepper until combined. Spoon into prepared pan. Cover with foil.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Uncover and bake until top is golden brown, about 25 minutes more. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If using fresh bread, bake bread pieces in a 250° oven for 1 hour.
