Sausage-Apple Dressing

Sage, parsley, sausage, and fresh apples give this dressing lots of yummy flavor.

Serves: 10 to 12 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 (16-ounce) package breakfast sausage
  • 1 cup diced yellow onion
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh sage
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 10 cups torn day-old white bread (about 1 [16-ounce] loaf)
  • 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 large Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apple, cored and sliced
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage, onion, sage, and garlic; cook, using the back of a spoon to break up meat, until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together sausage mixture, bread, broth, apple, egg, parsley, salt, and pepper until combined. Spoon into prepared pan. Cover with foil.
  4. Bake for 15 minutes. Uncover and bake until top is golden brown, about 25 minutes more. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If using fresh bread, bake bread pieces in a 250° oven for 1 hour.

 

