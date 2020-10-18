This yummy Sausage and Sweet Potato Soup is full of rich flavor from fire roasted tomatoes, Italian sausage, thyme, and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.

Save Recipe Print Sausage and Sweet Potato Soup Makes about 4 quarts Ingredients 1 teaspoon olive oil

1½ pounds Italian sausage, casings removed

2 cups chopped yellow onion

½ cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and chopped

3 (32-ounce) containers low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

10 sprigs fresh thyme, tied with kitchen string

4 cups (2-inch pieces) kale

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Shredded Parmesan cheese Instructions In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook until browned and crumbly. Add onion, celery, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add all potatoes, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in broth, tomato, and thyme, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in kale, salt, and pepper, and cook for 5 minutes. Sprinkle servings with cheese. 3.5.3226

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!