Chock-full of spicy meats, sweet seafood, and tender veggies in a flavorful broth, this gumbo is the ultimate Louisiana comfort food.

Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo Makes 3 quarts Ingredients 1 pound smoked sausage, sliced ¼ inch thick

1 pound andouille sausage, sliced ¼ inch thick

¼ cup unsalted butter

⅔ cup vegetable oil

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 cup sliced celery

2 (32-ounce) cartons seafood stock

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

½ teaspoon dried thyme

3 pounds large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails left on)

Hot cooked rice

Garnish: chopped green onion Instructions In a large Dutch oven, cook all sausage over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to minutes. Remove sausage using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in pot. Melt butter with oil in drippings over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth; cook, whisking frequently, until roux is a dark peanut butter color, about 25 minutes. Stir in onion, bell pepper, and celery; cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Gradually stir in stock until combined, and bring to a boil. Stir in sausage, garlic, bay leaves, Worcestershire, Creole seasoning, and thyme. Reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Stir in shrimp, and cook for 15 minutes. Serve with rice. Garnish with green onion, if desired. Notes How-To Make a Roux:



All good gumbos start with roux—a mixture of fat and flour that thickens and flavors the stew.



1. Once fat is melted, stir in flour until a smooth paste is formed. You may need to use a whisk.

2. The roux will bubble and foam as it cooks. It might also look like the fat is separating from the flour, but just keep stirring.

3. The color will change from blond to honey to caramel as it cooks and will smell nutty. Remember, keep stirring.

4. You’re looking for roux that’s the color of peanut butter. You can go darker if you prefer, but the longer a roux is cooked, the less thickening power it has. 3.5.3251

