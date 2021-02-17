Rise and shine with our fluffy Satsuma Sweet Rolls stuffed with a sweet-tart filling and slathering in a dreamy satsuma glaze.



¼ cup warm water (105° to 110°)

1 (0.25-ounce) package active dry yeast

3½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ cup whole milk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 large egg, lightly beaten Filling: 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

⅔ cup satsuma or orange marmalade

⅓ cup firmly packed light brown sugar Glaze: ¼ cup whole milk

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

2¼ cups confectioners’ sugar

For dough: In a small bowl, combine ¼ cup warm water and yeast. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. With mixer on low speed, add yeast mixture, milk, butter, and egg. Increase mixer speed to medium, and beat until dough comes together. Beat until dough is smooth and elastic, about 7 minutes. Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, about 1½ hours. Gently punch down dough. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and roll into a 14×10-inch rectangle. For filling: Spread butter onto dough, leaving a ¼-inch border on all sides. In a small bowl, stir together marmalade and brown sugar; spread mixture onto butter. Gently press mixture into dough. Starting at one long side, roll dough into a log; pinch seam to seal. Cut log crosswise into 10 (about 1½-inch-thick) rolls. Spray an 11×8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place rolls, cut side up, in prepared pan. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool slightly. For glaze: In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and cream cheese until smooth. Add confectioners' sugar and zest; beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Spread glaze onto warm rolls.