Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

These Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies are full of flavor thanks to a hearty dollop of rich salted caramel topping.

Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies
Serves: 24 cookies
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon plus ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 8 square caramel candies, cut into thirds
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until creamy. Add egg yolk, beating well.
  2. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until a soft dough forms. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  3. Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  4. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Using your thumb or the back of a spoon, gently press an indentation in center of each ball.
  5. Bake for 8 minutes. Place 1 caramel piece in center of each indentation. Bake until cookies are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes more. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Let cool completely on pans. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

 

