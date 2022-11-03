These Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies are full of flavor thanks to a hearty dollop of rich salted caramel topping.
Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies
Serves: 24 cookies
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 large egg yolk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon plus ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 8 square caramel candies, cut into thirds
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until creamy. Add egg yolk, beating well.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until a soft dough forms. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Using your thumb or the back of a spoon, gently press an indentation in center of each ball.
- Bake for 8 minutes. Place 1 caramel piece in center of each indentation. Bake until cookies are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes more. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Let cool completely on pans. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
