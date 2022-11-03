These Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies are full of flavor thanks to a hearty dollop of rich salted caramel topping.



Save Recipe Print Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies Serves: 24 cookies Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg yolk

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon plus ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

8 square caramel candies, cut into thirds Instructions In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until creamy. Add egg yolk, beating well. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until a soft dough forms. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Using your thumb or the back of a spoon, gently press an indentation in center of each ball. Bake for 8 minutes. Place 1 caramel piece in center of each indentation. Bake until cookies are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes more. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Let cool completely on pans. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3251