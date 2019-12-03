Rustic Christmas Breakfast

If you’re traveling to the mountains or another family vacation spot during the holidays, take some of these tablescape ideas with you.

Order flowers, and have them shipped to your destination. When you arrive, pick greenery from the surroundings to complement the blooms. For a touch of nostalgia, attach candy canes and a small branch of greenery to coffee mugs. Glass tumblers get a whole new look when wrapped with jute; just secure the ends with a dot of hot glue. Use smaller ornaments as napkin rings.

