Rustic Christmas Breakfast

If you’re traveling to the mountains or another family vacation spot during the holidays, take some of these tablescape ideas with you.

dekle-xmas-centerpiece-detail
Order flowers, and have them shipped to your destination. When you arrive, pick greenery from the surroundings to complement the blooms. 
dekle-xmas-mug-detali
For a touch of nostalgia, attach candy canes and a small branch of greenery to coffee mugs. 
dekle-xmas-placesetting-detail
Glass tumblers get a whole new look when wrapped with jute; just secure the ends with a dot of hot glue. Use smaller ornaments as napkin rings.

