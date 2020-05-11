When the season’s right, a Vidalia onion pasta is pure bliss. Tossed with fresh basil and a garlicky topping of roasted tomato and sweet Vidalia onion, this pasta dish can be put together in no time for a picture-perfect dinner.



Save Recipe Print Roasted Tomato and Vidalia Onion Pasta Serves: Makes 4 servings Ingredients 1½ pounds assorted tomatoes

1 large Vidalia onion, cut vertically into thick slices

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (9-ounce) package angel hair pasta, cooked according to package directions

½ cup garlic and herbs soft cheese, room temperature

6 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Garnish: fresh basil leaves Instructions Preheat oven to 450°. Cut larger tomatoes into quarters; keep small tomatoes whole. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper; toss well to coat. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until onions begin to brown around the edges, about 20 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. In a large bowl, toss together cooked pasta and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add cheese; toss gently until melted. Transfer pasta to a serving dish, and top with tomato mixture; sprinkle with sliced and whole basil leaves, if desired. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251