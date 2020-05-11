When the season’s right, a Vidalia onion pasta is pure bliss. Tossed with fresh basil and a garlicky topping of roasted tomato and sweet Vidalia onion, this pasta dish can be put together in no time for a picture-perfect dinner.
Roasted Tomato and Vidalia Onion Pasta
Serves: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds assorted tomatoes
- 1 large Vidalia onion, cut vertically into thick slices
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (9-ounce) package angel hair pasta, cooked according to package directions
- ½ cup garlic and herbs soft cheese, room temperature
- 6 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
- Garnish: fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°.
- Cut larger tomatoes into quarters; keep small tomatoes whole. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper; toss well to coat. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake until onions begin to brown around the edges, about 20 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.
- In a large bowl, toss together cooked pasta and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add cheese; toss gently until melted. Transfer pasta to a serving dish, and top with tomato mixture; sprinkle with sliced and whole basil leaves, if desired. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251