This classic Roasted Potato and Leek Salad is prefect for anytime of the year.
Roasted Potato and Leek Salad
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (3-pound) bag red potatoes, quartered
- 1 leek, cleaned and sliced ¼ inch thick
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup sherry vinegar
- 1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard
- 1 tablespoon finely minced shallot
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
- 2 teaspoons firmly packed brown sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- On prepared pan, toss together potatoes, leek, vegetable oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper; arrange in a single layer.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from oven, and let cool for 30 minutes.
- In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, remaining 5 ingredients, and remaining ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add potato mixture, tossing to combine.
