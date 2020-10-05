Roasted Potato and Leek Salad

Roasted Potato and Leek Salad

This classic Roasted Potato and Leek Salad is prefect for anytime of the year.

Save Recipe Print
Roasted Potato and Leek Salad
 
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
  • 1 (3-pound) bag red potatoes, quartered
  • 1 leek, cleaned and sliced ¼ inch thick
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard
  • 1 tablespoon finely minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
  • 2 teaspoons firmly packed brown sugar
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
  2. On prepared pan, toss together potatoes, leek, vegetable oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper; arrange in a single layer.
  3. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from oven, and let cool for 30 minutes.
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, remaining 5 ingredients, and remaining ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add potato mixture, tossing to combine.

 
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR