Cut down on kitchen waste by turning your vegetable scraps into a delicious Herb Sauce.
Roasted Pork and Vegetables with Spicy Herb Sauce
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 1⁄2 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 large limes, zested
- 1 (2 1⁄2-pound) boneless pork shoulder
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1⁄4 cup bourbon
- 1 bunch red or golden beets with tops, trimmed, scrubbed, and quartered
- 1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 bunch medium carrots with tops, trimmed, scrubbed, and halved
- 4 shallots, quartered
- Spicy Herb Sauce (recipe follows)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- In a small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons pepper, smoked paprika, and lime zest. Rub salt mixture all over pork. Let stand for 10 minutes.
- In a medium Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook until browned on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove pork from pot. Add bourbon to pot, scraping browned bits from bottom of pot with a wooden spoon. Remove from heat. Return pork to pot.
- In a large bowl, toss together beets, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Place beet mixture around pork in pot. Cover with lid.
- Bake for 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, in same bowl, toss together carrots, shallots, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper. Remove pot from oven, and carefully arrange carrot mixture over beets.
- Bake, uncovered, until pork is fork- tender, 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes. Serve with Spicy Herb Sauce.
Spicy Herb Sauce
Serves: about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 1 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 bunch beet greens(about 4 beets), roughly chopped
- 1 bunch carrot tops(about 8 carrots), roughly chopped
- 1 shallot, quartered
- 1 Fresno chile pepper, seeded and roughly chopped
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 1⁄4 cups red wine vinegar
- 2 large limes, juiced
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Instructions
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse cilantro, beet greens, carrot tops, shallot, chile, garlic, and oregano until mixture is finely chopped, stopping to scrape sides of bowl.
- Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Using a fork, stir in vinegar, lime juice, and salt. Slowly stir in oil. Cover and let stand for 2 hours. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
