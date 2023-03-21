Cut down on kitchen waste by turning your vegetable scraps into a delicious Herb Sauce.



Roasted Pork and Vegetables with Spicy Herb Sauce Serves: 6 to 8 Ingredients 3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 1⁄2 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 large limes, zested

1 (2 1⁄2-pound) boneless pork shoulder

4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1⁄4 cup bourbon

1 bunch red or golden beets with tops, trimmed, scrubbed, and quartered

1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

1 bunch medium carrots with tops, trimmed, scrubbed, and halved

4 shallots, quartered

Preheat oven to 325°. In a small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons pepper, smoked paprika, and lime zest. Rub salt mixture all over pork. Let stand for 10 minutes. In a medium Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook until browned on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove pork from pot. Add bourbon to pot, scraping browned bits from bottom of pot with a wooden spoon. Remove from heat. Return pork to pot. In a large bowl, toss together beets, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Place beet mixture around pork in pot. Cover with lid. Bake for 1 hour. Meanwhile, in same bowl, toss together carrots, shallots, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper. Remove pot from oven, and carefully arrange carrot mixture over beets. Bake, uncovered, until pork is fork- tender, 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes. Serve with Spicy Herb Sauce.


