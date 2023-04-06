These roasted potatoes make the perfect side dish that everyone will come back for a second helping of.
Roasted Mini Potatoes
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1 (24-ounce)package fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1⁄2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
- 1⁄2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground red pepper
- Garnish: fresh rosemary
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°.
- On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss together potatoes, oil, 1 teaspoon salt, chopped rosemary, thyme, and peppers.
- Bake until tender, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Serve warm. Garnish with rosemary, if desired.
3.5.3251