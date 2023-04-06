These roasted potatoes make the perfect side dish that everyone will come back for a second helping of.



Roasted Mini Potatoes Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 (24-ounce)package fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

1⁄2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Garnish: fresh rosemary Instructions Preheat oven to 450°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss together potatoes, oil, 1 teaspoon salt, chopped rosemary, thyme, and peppers. Bake until tender, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Serve warm. Garnish with rosemary, if desired. 3.5.3251