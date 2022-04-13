These Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms are the perfect side dish for any family meal!
Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
- 1 large red onion, halved and sliced
- 1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh baby portobello mushrooms
- 4 slices center-cut bacon, chopped
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 2¼ teaspoons kosher salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup crumbled pork rinds
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On prepared pan, toss together beans, onion, mushrooms, bacon, oil, salt, and pepper until well combined; spread in a single layer.
- Bake until vegetables are browned and tender, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Stir in thyme and vinegar; top with pork rinds. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251