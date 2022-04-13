These Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms are the perfect side dish for any family meal!



Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

1 large red onion, halved and sliced

1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh baby portobello mushrooms

4 slices center-cut bacon, chopped

¼ cup canola oil

2¼ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. On prepared pan, toss together beans, onion, mushrooms, bacon, oil, salt, and pepper until well combined; spread in a single layer. Bake until vegetables are browned and tender, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Stir in thyme and vinegar; top with pork rinds. Serve immediately.