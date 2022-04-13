Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms

Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms

These Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms are the perfect side dish for any family meal!

Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
  • 1 large red onion, halved and sliced
  • 1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh baby portobello mushrooms
  • 4 slices center-cut bacon, chopped
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 2¼ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup crumbled pork rinds
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. On prepared pan, toss together beans, onion, mushrooms, bacon, oil, salt, and pepper until well combined; spread in a single layer.
  3. Bake until vegetables are browned and tender, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Stir in thyme and vinegar; top with pork rinds. Serve immediately.

