Be sure to stock up on a variety of colorful veggies when serving this creamy dip.



Roasted Eggplant Dip Serves: 2 cups Ingredients 2 medium eggplants (about 2 pounds total), halved lengthwise

2 large cloves garlic, unpeeled

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, cut into 1-inch sections

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄4 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Rainbow carrots, sliced bell pepper, and pita chips, to serve

Garnish: lemon zest, finely chopped fresh rosemary, smoked paprika Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Using a knife, poke a few small holes on skin side of eggplants. Turn eggplants over, and score cut side in a crosshatch pattern about 1 inch apart. Cut 1⁄8 inch off top of each garlic clove. Rub 1 tablespoon oil onto eggplants and garlic cloves. Insert rosemary pieces into scored side of eggplants. Place eggplant, cut side down, on prepared pan. Place garlic cloves on a 6-inch square sheet of foil, and wrap to seal. Place wrapped garlic on corner of pan with eggplant. Bake until interior of eggplant is softened, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool. Discard rosemary. Peel eggplant, and roughly chop flesh. Transfer chopped eggplant to a colander set over a bowl. Let drain for 30 minutes. Place drained eggplant in the work bowl of a food processor. Discard liquid. Unwrap foil package of garlic cloves. Squeeze pulp into a small bowl, and discard skins. Mash pulp with a fork. Add garlic pulp, lemon juice, salt, cumin, paprika, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to food processor; pulse until almost smooth. Stir in yogurt. Taste, and adjust seasonings, if necessary. Transfer to a serving bowl. Serve with carrots, bell pepper, and pita chips. Garnish with zest, rosemary, and paprika, if desired.