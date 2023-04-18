Be sure to stock up on a variety of colorful veggies when serving this creamy dip.
Roasted Eggplant Dip
Serves: 2 cups
Ingredients
- 2 medium eggplants (about 2 pounds total), halved lengthwise
- 2 large cloves garlic, unpeeled
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, cut into 1-inch sections
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1⁄4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- Rainbow carrots, sliced bell pepper, and pita chips, to serve
- Garnish: lemon zest, finely chopped fresh rosemary, smoked paprika
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- Using a knife, poke a few small holes on skin side of eggplants. Turn eggplants over, and score cut side in a crosshatch pattern about 1 inch apart.
- Cut 1⁄8 inch off top of each garlic clove. Rub 1 tablespoon oil onto eggplants and garlic cloves. Insert rosemary pieces into scored side of eggplants. Place eggplant, cut side down, on prepared pan. Place garlic cloves on a 6-inch square sheet of foil, and wrap to seal. Place wrapped garlic on corner of pan with eggplant.
- Bake until interior of eggplant is softened, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool. Discard rosemary. Peel eggplant, and roughly chop flesh. Transfer chopped eggplant to a colander set over a bowl. Let drain for 30 minutes. Place drained eggplant in the work bowl of a food processor. Discard liquid.
- Unwrap foil package of garlic cloves. Squeeze pulp into a small bowl, and discard skins. Mash pulp with a fork. Add garlic pulp, lemon juice, salt, cumin, paprika, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to food processor; pulse until almost smooth. Stir in yogurt. Taste, and adjust seasonings, if necessary. Transfer to a serving bowl. Serve with carrots, bell pepper, and pita chips. Garnish with zest, rosemary, and paprika, if desired.
3.5.3251