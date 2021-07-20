Perfectly roasted corn on the cob served with delicious honey butter makes a satisfying side dish that’s hard to beat for summer barbecues.



Save Recipe Print Roasted Corn on the Cob with Spicy Honey Butter Serves: 6 Ingredients ½ cup salted butter, softened

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons honey

2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon ground red pepper

6 ears fresh corn, unshucked

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley, flaked salt Instructions In a small bowl, stir together butter, parsley, honey, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and red pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Soak corn in water for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 400°. Remove corn from water, and pull husks down ears to base, leaving husks intact. Remove silks, and tie back husks with butcher’s twine. Place cobs on a rimmed baking sheet; rub oil all over corn. Sprinkle remaining 2 teaspoons kosher salt and black pepper onto corn. Bake, turning occasionally, until corn is lightly brown, 35 to 45 minutes. Serve with honey butter. Garnish with parsley and flaked salt, if desired. 3.5.3251