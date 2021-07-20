Perfectly roasted corn on the cob served with delicious honey butter makes a satisfying side dish that’s hard to beat for summer barbecues.
Roasted Corn on the Cob with Spicy Honey Butter
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- ½ cup salted butter, softened
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 6 ears fresh corn, unshucked
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Garnish: chopped fresh parsley, flaked salt
Instructions
- In a small bowl, stir together butter, parsley, honey, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and red pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Soak corn in water for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Remove corn from water, and pull husks down ears to base, leaving husks intact. Remove silks, and tie back husks with butcher’s twine. Place cobs on a rimmed baking sheet; rub oil all over corn. Sprinkle remaining 2 teaspoons kosher salt and black pepper onto corn.
- Bake, turning occasionally, until corn is lightly brown, 35 to 45 minutes. Serve with honey butter. Garnish with parsley and flaked salt, if desired.
