The Roasted Beet, Chard, and Clementine Salad has it all: the rich flavor of roasted beets, crunchy walnuts, sweet clementines, and so much more! Add some protein to make it a satisfying meal.



Roasted Beet, Chard, and Clementine Salad Author: Serves: Makes 8 servings Ingredients Salad: 1 cup diced peeled tangerines

½ cup finely diced shallot

1 tablespoon orange zest

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup olive oil

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1¼ teaspoons ground black pepper

2 cups diced peeled golden beets

2½ cups chopped fennel

2 cups diced peeled red beets

4 cups chopped Swiss chard

2 cups diced peeled clementines

2 cups chopped toasted walnuts

¾ cup crumbled feta or goat cheese Dressing: ¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 400°. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with foil. For salad: In a medium bowl, stir together tangerines, shallot, orange zest and juice, oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer half of mixture to another medium bowl. Place golden beets and half of fennel in one bowl, stirring to combine. Transfer to one prepared pan, and wrap foil around golden beets and fennel. Repeat procedure with red beets, remaining fennel, and remaining tangerine mixture. Bake for 45 minutes. Unwrap foil packets, and reserve ¼ cup liquid from beets. Let beets and fennel cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, toss together cooled beets and fennel, Swiss chard, clementines, walnuts, and cheese. For dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together reserved ¼ cup beet liquid, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Drizzle onto salad.